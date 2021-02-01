Low income schools to receive $56.5 million to support Hawaii students, teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii K-12 schools are expected to receive a projected $56,517,953 in new federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year. The money is set to go to Title I schools, where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says the money will benefit nearly 85,000 Hawaii students by supporting efforts such as teacher professional development, new technology, teacher onboarding and other academic programs.

“This new federal funding will help Hawaii public schools in low income areas hire more teachers and offer more academic support programs for students in need,” said Senator Schatz. “As we rebuild our economy after this pandemic, we’ll keep working to make sure every kid can get a quality education in our state.”

The money will de distributed by county as follows:

Hawaii County: $14,170,802

Honolulu City and County: $33,710,186

Kauai County: $2,255,287

Maui County: $6,357,580

The funding is an increase of $2,329,625 from the 2020-2021 school year. Schatz says Hawaii is also expected to receive $24,099 in subpart grants, which will go to schools with high numbers of youth in juvenile correctional facilities.