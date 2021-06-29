Love’s powdered donuts have hit the shelves of Costco

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite is back. Love’s Bakery’s powdered donuts are now being sold at Costco.
The bakery stopped selling the donuts prior to shutting down in March.
A company in Oregon acquired the license to produce bread and other bakery items under the Love’s name and took to social media to share the exciting news.
“We have BIG news. Powdered Donuts are back! Visit your nearest Costco to grab some for you and your ‘ohana.”@Lovesbakerybread, Instagram