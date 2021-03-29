Love’s brand products to continue to be seen in Hawaii thanks to Portland-based bakery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Love’s brand bakery is scheduled to close its doors at the end of March, Love’s brand products will still be available in stores.

A licensing agreement between Love’s Bakery Holding Company and Portland-based Franz Family Bakery has been reached, allowing Franz to produce Love’s brand products at its mainland bakeries and distribute them to grocery stores and food markets on all islands through the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance.

“The Love’s brand has a proud and distinguished history in Hawaii and Franz

Family Bakery is honored to be given this opportunity to help carry the Love’s tradition

forward through this licensing agreement,” said Kimberly Albers-Nisbet, who serves as president and director of sales of Franz Family Bakery.

Franz says it’s a way for the Love’s brand legacy to live on.