Love’s Bakery wants you to build a toasty house

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Love’s Bakery is hosting a holiday-themed contest.

Instead of gingerbread houses, Love’s invites you to build a toasty house with Love’s bread. They promise it is easier and more fun than gingerbread.

“We can’t wait to see how innovative our Love’s customers can be,” stated the Love’s Bakery Team. “We want everyone to have fun, be creative and enjoy Love’s Fresh Baked Bread .”

Instructions and entry form can be found here. You can also enter the contest by uploading a photo of your masterpiece onto social media and using the hashtag #lovestoastyhouse.

The contest runs through December and winners will be selected on Dec. 31. Love’s is giving 50K HawaiianMiles to the winner, the first 50 entrants will win Hilo Hattie face masks.