Love’s Bakery to reopen for sale of remaining baked goods

HONOLULU, July 8, 2021 — Are you missing Love’s Bakery? Oahu Auctions is giving Love’s fans another chance to bring home their favorite baked goods.

Love’s Bakery factory outlet will be open Saturday, July 10, to clear the bakery’s remaining inventory. Hundreds of cases of hamburger buns, rolls, donuts, bagels, English muffins and a variety of other non-expired baked products will be available to the public for $1 per loaf or bag.

And for those looking for something a little more long term, Love’s equipment and various contents are being rolled out in a series of auctions as the plant is dismantled. A collection of historical memorabilia and mementos that have been amassed through decades of operation are up for auction now and will run until Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m.

“At the onset, we’re rolling out smaller, more manageable plant assets,” said Alicia Brandt of Oahu Auctions. “Ultimately, we will be auctioning off larger pieces of equipment such as the conveyor systems, large-scale commercial mixers, dough rounders, large stainless steel tanks, boilers and bagging and packaging systems. This auction phase should materialize by the end of July.”

A separate auction for Love’s Bakery’s delivery trucks, trailers, cooling racks, platform carts, bread trays and commercial bakeware is also happening now and will end Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m.

Details of these auctions and baked-goods sale can be found here.