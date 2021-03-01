Love’s Bakery to close doors after nearly 170 years in business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Love’s Bakery, a fixture in Hawaii for nearly 170 years, will cease operations at the end of March due to the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In statement released Monday, March 1, the Love’s Bakery management team said:

“We have worked diligently to cut expenses, to maintain our market share and to remedy our

operational difficulties, however under the current business environment we are no longer able to

continue operations. Love’s local management is committed to closing its doors in a responsible

manner. We wish to thank all of our employees, suppliers, customers, friends, neighbors, and business partners for their loyalty and support.”