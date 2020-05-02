Live Now
Love’s Bakery sells its last powdered sugar donette

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A childhood staple for many is no more.

Love’s Bakery sold its last powdered sugar donette Friday.

The local bakery made the announcement two weeks ago that they would be discontinuing their powdered sugar donettes and sugar donuts.

“I grew up on these donuts,” said Rodney Doronio, Salt Lake resident. “It’s going to be strange now that we’re not going to have these donuts anymore.”

“It’s something good that we had from kid time,” said Moanalua resident Dean Nishino. “I’m 60 years old, and I had that from little kid time.”

Love’s quickly sold out at their Kaneohe and Middle Street outlet stores.

If you’re lucky, you may still be able to find some at a grocery store.

In its place, starting Saturday Love’s is bringing back its plain and coconut donuts at its outlet stores only while supplies last.

