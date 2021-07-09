Love’s Bakery reopens Saturday to sell remaining baked goods

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder for lovers of Love’s Bakery: Saturday, July 10, will be the last chance to get some of the locally-baked goodies.

Oahu Auctions is hosting the sale of hamburger bunds, English muffins, donuts and more.

Everything is $1 per loaf or $1 per bag, or $10 for everything that a customer can stuff into a reusable bag.

The items for sale have not been opened and are not expired, so they are completely safe to eat.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Love’s Bakery factory on Middle Street.

Oahu Auctions is also holding an online auction of Love’s Bakery memorabilia. Click here for more information.