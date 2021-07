HONOLULU (KHON2) — For one last time, Oahu residents had a chance to stock up on some original baked goods from love’s bakery.

From hamburger buns, rolls, bagels to English muffins, the baked goods were on sale for just one dollar per bag.

The factory outlet was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, but due to long lines, event organizers made the decision to open at 7:30 a.m. instead.



Organizers told KHON2 the products sold were previously kept frozen and safe to eat.