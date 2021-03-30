Love’s Bakery equipment, memorabilia goes to auction

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At this time, it’s unclear what will happen to the Love’s Bakery on Middle St. when the business closes on Wednesday, Mar. 31, but we do know what will happen to a lot of the equipment. 

The equipment will go up for auction at the end of April. Oahu Auctions will be conducting the sale online.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

We’re told trucks, baking equipment like rolling racks, loaf and sheets pans will all be up for bid as well as company memorabilia. 

The catalog hasn’t been posted online yet, but Oahu Auctions is expecting hundreds of items be available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

WHO experts speak as report released on COVID-19 origins

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

Justin Cruz's Weather Report 3-29-21

More Top Stories

Trending Stories