Love’s Bakery equipment, memorabilia goes to auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At this time, it’s unclear what will happen to the Love’s Bakery on Middle St. when the business closes on Wednesday, Mar. 31, but we do know what will happen to a lot of the equipment.

The equipment will go up for auction at the end of April. Oahu Auctions will be conducting the sale online.

We’re told trucks, baking equipment like rolling racks, loaf and sheets pans will all be up for bid as well as company memorabilia.

The catalog hasn’t been posted online yet, but Oahu Auctions is expecting hundreds of items be available.