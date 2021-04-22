Love’s Bakery auctions off bread, vintage shirts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you missing Love’s brand bread? You have one last chance to snag some of the bakery’s products.

The last of its supply is being auctioned off online by Oahu auctions.

The auction includes sweet bread and hot dog buns sold in bulk as well as Loves brand t-shirts and baking supplies.

The Love’s brand bread is still being sold in stores through a mainland company, but the products being auctioned were baked here in Hawaii with the original recipes.

The online auction closes on Saturday, April 24. For more information, visit their website.