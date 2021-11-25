Loved ones gather for first time since COVID pandemic to celebrate Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been a long year of Zoom holiday celebrations in 2020. Now, in 2021, families were out celebrating what they are most thankful for.

Some families took their Thanksgiving feasts outdoors. For many, this is the first holiday back together and they are celebrating it with a bang.

“My uncle right here — he’s going to be singing all night, and my cousin over here, she’s a mic hogger,” said Rich Tanuvasa, an Ewa Beach resident.

For others, after experiencing the COVID pandemic’s challenges, Thanksgiving means so much more.

“We lost a couple members of our family last year, and so just to be able to see them and touch them and give a hug — it means a lot,” said Sheila Medeiros, a Kapolei resident.

For the Yoneyama family, their Thanksgiving tradition returned home as laughter and smiles filled the room.

“It’s a great feeling just to be able to see each other and talk story and reminisce and see each other up close in person again.” Tommy Yoneyama, a Pearl City resident

After drive-by celebrations in 2020, the Palolo Chinese Home reopened its doors reuniting loved ones.

“That’s the best part about dad, you know he loves giving the hugs and the kisses. So, I’m just so thankful to be able to be here today and give some back to him,” said Lisa Okamura, who was visiting her father at the Palolo Chinese Home.