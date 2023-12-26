HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Don’t let my tragedy be your tragedy,” said Stephen Johnston at a vigil held in honor of his daughter Theresa Cachuela to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“Get a hold of your family. Teach your sons. Adore your daughters. Raise them. That’s the only thing I got to say,” continued Johnston.

Cachuela, 33, was shot on Friday, Dec. 22 by her estranged husband near Pearlridge Center, and leaves behind not only friends and family, but children who are mourning her loss heavily.

Her family said her relationship with the shooter had taken a turn and she sought help many times.

At her vigil on Magic Island, Johnston used his pain to advocate for all women going through difficult relationships and domestic violence.

“I miss her already,” he said “I know every father has that ‘hi dad’ from their daughters and it’s just like, that’s my baby. That’s my baby,” he added.

Cachuela’s father is grateful for all of the support and the love he felt from everyone who came out to the vigil.

If you or someone who know is experiencing domestic violence call 800-799-7233 to reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.