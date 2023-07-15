Norman Chompsky and his new parent pose for a photo on the day he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Each Wednesday, KHON2.com features an adorable pet from one of Hawaiʻi’s humane society shelters who are available for adoption.

But too often, our viewers and readers hear the story of the pet’s life up to that point without any closure on what happened with the amazing pets they got to know.

So, KHON2.com sat down with Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society’s Communications Manager to find out what happened to some of those irresistibly cuddly creatures.

We asked Shimabukuro how well the program is working at helping these pets find homes.

“We love this opportunity to feature our adoptable pets on Wags ‘n Whiskers, and we’re so thankful to KHON2.com and their audience for this opportunity because it really helps to promote pet adoption,” said Shimabukuro. “You know, anecdotally speaking, our adoptions team tells us that people come in because they saw one of our pets that have been with us for a significant amount of time. And even if they might not take that pet home, they ultimately fall in love with another pet.”

With so many pets being abandoned, abused or simply discarded, shelters across Hawaiʻi are seeing the impacts of pets without loving homes.

“So, they’re finding them here at Hawaiian Humane and finding their best friend adopting them instead. And that’s the best story is that we’re hearing that this really makes a difference to promote pet adoption,” added Shimabukuro. “And that’s so critically important right now because shelters nationwide are over capacity. We certainly feel that pinch here with Hawaiian Humane. We know that our partner organizations and rescue organizations are also feeling that their foster homes are at capacity. So, finding loving homes for these animals is really why we come to work every single day.”

It seems that the segment does generate a lot of interest in the pets that are often overlooked because the kennel situation is incredibly stressful.

“We work with our adoptions team to really find the animals that don’t present well in the shelter, maybe they have some barrier reactivity because there’s a lot of stressors in the shelter environment,” explained Shimabukuro. “Maybe they’re just a little aloof; maybe they’re just a little shy. Having this opportunity to showcase them outside of their kennels, showing them while we’re walking them around campus, showing them while we’re playing with them, if they’re a cat, interacting with them in a way that’s really natural and having the ability to showcase them through Wags ‘n Whiskers is such a unique opportunity. It makes 100% of a difference. I mean, it’s the reason why dogs like Norman Chompsky or Wesley are able to find homes.”

So, let’s take a look at some of their love stories that began with Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesdays.

Norman Chompsky

Norman Chompsky began his journey to his forever home when a viewer saw his picture and fell in love.

“He’s our most recent Wags and whiskers success story because he was this cute little Staffordshire Terrier with cute little tippy top ears, and he had a lot of energy. And he was a very vocal dog. So, he was with us for over 30 days, here with Hawaiian Humane. Our adoptions team recognized that sometimes he can be a big personality when he’s in the kennel and that sometimes a lot of families just didn’t resonate with them, right.”

Norman Chompsky and his new parent pose for a photo on the day he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

“Being able to showcase him on Wags ‘n Whiskers and showing how great he walks on leash when he’s not in the kennel and doesn’t have barrier reactivity was good. He’s a really awesome dog.”

Shelters are probably the worst place to meet your future pet, but it is the safest way to explore your options. So, when you go to the shelters, remember to be patient and know that the souls you are encountering have a rough go at life.

“Again, sometimes when pets are in the shelter, the stressors really trigger them which really isn’t a good representation of what they’re like in real life and what they would be like in a home environment. So, I’ll never forget when I leashed him up and he was just ready. He was like, I’m ready to go on camera. He hammed it up for Nicole, the producer who was shooting that day; and he was just the cutest pup and he got adopted actually just recently.”

Mai Tai

Mai Tai was another pet who was able to find his forever home through Wags ‘n Whiskers.

Mai Tai and his adopted family pose for a photo on the day he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

Fostering is an important part of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s mission. Fostering helps the animals and it also helps the people who are fostering. It really creates this thread in our fabric of society that bonds us together.

“Here with Hawaiian Humane, we are an organization, the largest animal welfare organization and servicing the entire island of Oʻahu; and we certainly could not do this alone,” said Shimabukuro. “There is a force of about 1,000 active volunteers to support us, many of which are foster families. A lot of staff here like myself are actual fosters now as well. I just recently started fostering neonate kittens under the age of four weeks old.”

Wesley

Wesley had a hard time when he was in the shelter. It wasn’t until he could showcase his amazing personality out of the confines of the shelter that he was able to find his forever home.

Wesley and his new parent pose for a photo on the day he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

“Wesley was the retriever mix that originally came to us as a stray. He was found in Kaneʻohe, and was brought into Hawaiian Humane Society by our Field Services officers. He had a number of cysts that were growing on his body. He was actually heartworm positive. So, our vet services teams went into high gear to get him on the right path to help him recuperate. They gave him heartworm treatment during the time that he was with us, and he actually went out on a couple of what we call couch crasher stints.”

Gerald

Gerald was a frightened cat that ended up being at the Hawaiian Humane Society for over 160 days.

His timidity made it difficult for potential parents to bond with him; so, employees at the humane society decided to help him acclimate to the love of humans.

Gerald and Brandy Shimabukuro pose for a photo on the day he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

When Gerald did finally find a home of his very own, Shimabukuro said she had to prepare herself to let him move on.

Gerald blossomed under Shimabukuro’s care. He went from a cat who hid from everyone and everything to a sweet companion that figured out how to reach out for love.

Gerald even became a star on The Dodo where they featured his amazing story.

Fostering and the Couch Crashers program

Fostering is one of the only ways Hawai’i’s humane societies have been able to get through the recent glut of pets being given up.

This program is essential to the mental, emotional and physical health of the animals. It is also becoming an important element for many who would not normally take on life-long responsibility of raising a pet to be able to experience pet life and to help with any depression or anxiety that may be impacting your life.

Couch Crashers is a particular foster program that allows dogs to be fostered over a weekend or a week, allowing foster parents the ability to have flexibility with their work and play lives.

“Couch Crashers is short term foster stays program with members of the public who want to give homeless pets some time away from the shelter and really allow them to shine in a home environment,” explained Shimabukuro.

She went on to give more details on what it means.

“What that usually entails is just food, shelter, a loving home and all the soft things to sit on. In a shelter, the animals might only have a single corona bed to sleep on,” said Shimabukuro. “When they’re in a home, that’s where they get to thrive. They get they get to lie on all the pillows because they certainly deserve it.”

These foster situations provide more information on each of the pets since their personalities and quirks don’t really shine when they are kenneled.

“That’s where we learn how to they do with riding in a car. How do they do when out at a cafe? Is he the dog that wants to be going out to the park with you every single day? Is he a beach dog? That’s where a foster stay kicks into gear because we’re learning so much about these animals so that we can best match them with a loving home later on down the line,” said Shimabukuro.

There are also opportunities to foster neonate kittens. The human society has a training program and there are several cat rescue organizations that seek to expand their troop numbers on the ground.

So, there you have it. Hawaiʻi has a lot of pets who need love, and there are so many ways that you can stand in the gap and provide a safe, loving experience for these beautiful souls.