‘Love Has Won’ group rerouted to mainland

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed on Monday that three members of the “Love Has Won” group were intercepted at Kahului Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The Maui Police Department says the group was contacted at Kahului Airport by police after screeners discovered that three of the members had reservations at a location that was not approved for quarantine. Officials report that the group did not leave the airport and instead decided to return to the mainland.

Another 11 members who were also traveling between islands were stopped on O’ahu and diverted back to Colorado.

