HONOLULU (KHON2) — Noisy trash pick-ups at odd hours of the morning continue to startle residents who said they cannot get a goodnight’s sleep.

One resident took his concerns to a city councilman, and now there is a push to keep the noise down.

Waikiki resident Carlino Giampolo said he is constantly woken up by the roaring sound of garbage trucks and the banging of dumpsters being emptied. He said it happens almost daily, usually at a time when many are sound asleep.

Giampolo said, “Nobody deserves the indignity of being woken as early as 2:30 in the morning by the beeping, banging and clanging of dumpsters being emptied into the refuse trucks.”

Giampolo has made impassionate pleas to his neighborhood board and the Honolulu City Council to address the loud noise from private garbage trucks.

Jeff Merz is a Waikiki neighborhood board member. He said this has been a concern from residents for many years. He has heard about the noise issue for the 19 years he has been part of the board.

“Numerous complaints over the years, there’s also been some legislation over the years,” Merz said. “The issue has always been noise. They are private entities. For some reason, they are not held to the noise standards that public trucks are.”

Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say took note of the concerns from residents like Giampolo, he introduced Bill 23 to restrict hours of operation for privately operated garbage trucks. The bill proposes not to allow pick-up in residential zones from 9 PM to 6 AM.

Say said, “You are interrupting the sleeping behavior of our residents of Waikiki, Manoa, Makiki, Nuuanu, etc. And, you know, it’s something that, how can we try to accommodate our local residents.”

Say said he plans to bring up solutions once a hearing on the bill takes place. He said extending hours at the H Power Plant facility, to allow more schedule flexibility for refuse collection companies could be a start.

Say said, “Can H Power, with the contract that we have presently be modified to see that it may be extended in the evening time, as far as delivery of trash to H Power.”

The bill passed the council’s first reading unanimously.

KHON2 News has reached out to West Oahu Aggregate and the Honolulu Disposal Service for comment. KHON2 has not heard back.