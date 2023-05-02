Construction underway for the Halewaiolu Senior Residences in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Halewai’olu Senior Residences)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline for applications is coming up for the Halewaiolu Senior Residences which will be followed by a lottery to pick its potential residents.

The affordable senior housing project includes 155 one- and two-bedroom units for ages 62 and older.

The lottery will be held on May 3 by the Halewai‘olu Senior Residences.

“We are proud to partner with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city Department of Land Management to deliver this much-needed housing for our seniors,” said Milt Pratt, Executive Vice President of Michaels. “We will continue to build affordable housing for Hawaii’s residents because the cost of housing should not dictate whether local residents stay in Hawaii or move to the Mainland.”

Construction underway for the Halewaiolu Senior Residences in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Halewai'olu Senior Residences)

According to the project coordinator, residences will include a number of amenities: multipurpose room, warming kitchen, laundry room, computer room, activity rooms, community garden walking track and dog park.

Through the residences’ services coordinator, Better Tomorrows, there will be programs for seniors including financial budgeting, nutrition and healthcare.

Housing prices range from $735 to $2,352 with utility allowances being provided. However, rent is subject to change and income limits apply.

Rendering of the Halewaiolu Senior Residences in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. (Halewaiolu Senior Residences)

In order to qualify as an applicant, the annual income must be between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.

If selected for this affordable senior housing project, tenants would be scheduled to move in later in the fall.

All applications for the Halewaiolu Senior Residences must be submitted by May 3 and the lottery begins at 10 a.m.

The lottery will be held at 200 N. Vineyard Street in the Oahu Conference Room, Building A.

For those interested in applying or if you are looking for more information, call (808) 808-1331 or visit the Halewaiolu Senior Residences website.