Lottery opens for invitations to ceremonies for 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony last year was virtual.

Plans for this year are to hold it in person at Pearl Harbor, however it is by invitation only.

You are invited to go online to enter the lottery to watch the ceremony live stream from the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.

“You have to have a Recreation.Gov account,” said Emily Pruitt of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. “Register online at Recreation.Gov, create your account, and then register. You’ll have until Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time to enter. Then they’ll go through a randomization process and select the winners.”

Winners will be notified on Friday, Nov. 12. Tickets are non-transferrable. This ticket does not include USS Arizona Memorial Programs.

To attend, you will need to show valid ID, lottery ticket, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than three days before entering the visitor center. You must wear a mask. Bags and umbrellas will not be allowed.

“If you have any veterans in your life, maybe veterans that can’t come to the ceremony, or just WWII veterans from from somewhere else,” said Jim Neuman, U.S. Navy Region Hawaii historian. “Take this opportunity to thank them take this opportunity to ask them. What their experience was like, get oral histories, all those kinds of things. Because once they’re gone, you know, we don’t want to lose the legacy that they passed on.”

The theme of this years ceremony is “Valor, sacrifice and peace.”

About 150 WWII veterans are expected to attend.

To register for the lottery, create and account and enter at recreation.gov/

For more information, about Pearl Harbor National Memorial, visit nps.gov/pearlharbor.