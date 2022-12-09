HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents and visitors should expect traffic throughout the island with events happening on the north shore and in town this weekend.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Department of Enterprise Services wants the public to be aware of traffic around the Kinau cut off, Ward and Kapiolani areas as there will be events running throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Blaisdell Center.

Ride share driver, David Yansen, expects a busy day and said, “I’ll hang out over by Whole Foods behind us or somewhere else in Kakaako and wait for people either leaving dinner to come to the Blaisdell or people when the concerts over. They’ll usually walk over which I always recommend walk over to Kakaako.”

Starting at 10am the Blaisdell will host Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace and Holiday Wellness and Metaphysical Expo.

Hamilton will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Earth Wind and Fire will begin at 8 p.m..

A DOT road work schedule for Dec. 10-16 on Oahu is available.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sunday starting at 5am the 50th Honolulu Marathon will go through downtown Honolulu, into Waikiki, around Diamond Head, with the turn abound point in Hawaii Kai and back.