Lost hikers rescued on Ka’au Crater Trail early Wednesday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), two lost hikers were rescued at Ka’au Crater Trail, in Palolo Valley, amidst the darkness and inclement weather on Wednesday morning.

HFD received an emergency call on Nov. 23, at approximately 11:37 p.m from a woman who said her husband and husband’s friend did not make it from their hike that began at 1:00 p.m on Tuesday.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene approximately at 11:50 p.m. The firefighters made contact with the 911 caller.

The woman told firefighters she could not reach the hikers after a 5:30 p.m text conversation that stated both of their cell phones were low on battery power. After the text message, she went to the trailhead to find the hikers’ bicycles.

Firefighters initiated a Global Positioning System (GPS) search and an aerial search near the ridgeline and the waterfall, however, it was not successful.

HFD said a short time later, one of the ground search teams made positive contact with the two hikers at 12:33 a.m.

According to HPD, both hikers were not injured and were escorted on foot to the trailhead and exited safely at 12:59 a.m.