Lost hikers rescued after dark by Honolulu fire officials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued two lost hikers after darkness fell in Kahana Valley on Tuesday, June 15.

HFD said a 911 call came in at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday to report the lost hikers.

Fire officials say firefighters first arrived at Trout Farm Road at 6:27 p.m. and then ascended the trail on foot. The 911 call pinged the hikers’ location to about ⅓ of a mile from the Puu Manamana trailhead, according to HFD.

A ground search was conducted and voice contact was made with the hikers at 6:53 p.m. before rescuers made in-person contact. Authorities said the hikers, a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, began hiking from the Waiahole Valley area around 8:30 a.m. and lost their way after dusk.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter inserted a rescue specialist and airlifted the hikers individually to a landing zone at Kahana Valley Beach Park by 7:13 p.m.

The hikers were uninjured and did not need medical attention, HFD officials said.

