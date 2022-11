HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.

HFD approached the rescue of the hikers on the trail from two directions, locating all six of the party.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m., and HFD escorted the hikers safely out of the trail by 7:15 p.m.

HFD reported no injuries.