HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. indicating that a hiker had become lost on the mountains above Kaʻaʻawa.

HFD was able to locate the lost hiker by 5:51 p.m. between Bunker Trail and Pu’u Manamana Trail.

Air 1 inserted rescue personnel into the location and airlifted the hiker to safety at Swanzy Beach Park.

HFD provided some useful tips for the next time you decide to hike.

Always bring your fully charged cell phone, and an extra battery pack could prove to be a lifesaver.

Know what trail you are hiking before you hike it. Get as much information about the trail as you can so you do not have any surprises. Trails in Hawai’i have a wide range of skill levels. It is best that you understand your physical capabilities in relation to the necessary skill level required to successfully complete a hike.

The signage at the entrance to trails is there for a reason. Read the signs so you understand the full scope of the trail you going to hike. Pay attention to restricted or closed areas/trails. Often times, social media will have up to date information on a trail hike.

If you do get lost or stranded or injured, then stay put. It is important that you give rescuers enough time to find you. Moving around will make that much more difficult and could mean the difference between a short rescue time and an extended one.