Lost hiker rescued from Oahu’s North Shore

FILE – Honolulu Fire Department rescue helicopter at Kaneohe District Park, Hawaii, June 22, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a hiker who had gotten lost on the Paumalu Gulch Trail on Oahu’s North Shore on Wednesday, June 2.

The 25-year-old woman called 911 at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday after she became lost deep in the gulch, according to HFD.

The woman was uninjured but needed help getting down from the trail, HFD officials said. The first HFD unit arrived at 1:36 p.m. and began investigating the situation.

HFD sent two rescuers up the trail on foot while a landing zone was established at Sunset Elementary School. The Air 2 rescue helicopter transported another two rescuers to the hiker’s location by using the GPS location on her cell phone.

Contact was made with the lost hiker at 1:53 p.m.
Rescuers were able to load the 25-year-old onto Air 2 and had transported her back to the landing zone at 1:59 p.m.

The hiker then left the area in her vehicle, which she had parked at Sunset Elementary, according to HFD.

