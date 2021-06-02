Lost hiker rescued from Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a hiker who had gotten lost on the Paumalu Gulch Trail on Oahu’s North Shore on Wednesday, June 2.

The 25-year-old woman called 911 at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday after she became lost deep in the gulch, according to HFD.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The woman was uninjured but needed help getting down from the trail, HFD officials said. The first HFD unit arrived at 1:36 p.m. and began investigating the situation.

HFD sent two rescuers up the trail on foot while a landing zone was established at Sunset Elementary School. The Air 2 rescue helicopter transported another two rescuers to the hiker’s location by using the GPS location on her cell phone.

Contact was made with the lost hiker at 1:53 p.m.

Rescuers were able to load the 25-year-old onto Air 2 and had transported her back to the landing zone at 1:59 p.m.

The hiker then left the area in her vehicle, which she had parked at Sunset Elementary, according to HFD.