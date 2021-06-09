Lost hiker airlifted from Kaʻaʻawa trail after getting stuck on ledge with 20-foot drop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 29-year-old man from the Puʻu Piei Trail in Kaʻaʻawa on Wednesday, June 9, after he got stuck on a ledge that had a 20-foot drop into a ravine.

HFD says the hiker was alone and off the trail when he called 911 at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Fire officials arrived at the scene at 11:51 a.m. and established a landing zone at Kahana State Park while four firefighters began to ascend the trail on foot.

The hiker, whom HFD says had been hiking along, called 911 “because he was stuck on a ledge with a 20-foot drop into a ravine.” HFD says calls from the hiker were repeatedly dropped due to poor connection in the area, but the hiker reported he was uninjured.

HFD instructed the 29-year-old to remain in place before the four firefighters made contact with him at 12:19 p.m. after hiking over a mile. The four rescuers listened for the hiker’s voice and pinpointed his location before the Air 2 rescue helicopter transported two personnel to the scene.

One rescuer packaged the hiker and was airlifted with the 29-year-old to the landing zone by Air 2. Honolulu police were waiting at the landing zone because the hiker’s sister had reported him missing, HFD said.

The hiker was asked a few questions by police before he got into his car and left the scene, according to HFD. All remaining rescuers were then airlifted by Air 2 to the landing zone. No injuries were reported in the incident.