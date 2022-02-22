Losses continue for NEX businesses over unsafe water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is still no clear date for when affected businesses inside the Navy Exchange food court could reopen. One of the restaurant operators said they are losing more than just money.

Businesses like Dairy Queen have been shuttered for nearly three months. Robb Mehring, one of the owners, said it has not been an easy few months for him or his employees.

“It’s depressing. I try not to come up just because, it’s just depressing,” Mehring said. “I see some of the people who are friends up here, and you know they just… especially my employees, they are begging to come back, they don’t want to be at home.”

Mehring has kept some of his senior employees on payroll, but he had to let go his part-time and seasonal employees. He said some of his workers are not necessarily in need of a paycheck but rather work to distract themselves.

“Our high school students we were paying as long as we could, but we haven’t gotten any insurance money on anything. We don’t know when that is going to come up ’cause they want to wait till the end,” Mehring said, “and do it as one lump sum instead of piece by piece.”

Tuesday morning, Sen. Mazie Hirono spoke to business owners who have been affected by the Navy’s water contamination.

Sen. Hirono said, “I am hopeful that the Navy that has taken responsibility for Red Hill will develop where businesses, not just those that are contracted with the Navy, can submit their claims and can get some redress.”

Even businesses that have stayed open, like Ruby Tuesday at the Moanalua Shopping Center, have spent their money on mitigation efforts.

Ruby Tuesday Hawaii CEO Rick Nakashima said, “We are in the $20,000 range, over $20,000, and that’s just purchases of water, soft drinks and ice that has no figures of labor.”

Meanwhile, Mehring said he is also asking for more direct communication from the Navy.

“We’re just going to be given the runaround, and the Navy will hope that maybe we’ll get tired and bored or run out of money and just stop bugging them,” Mehring said. “So that’s basically what we wanted from the Senator, if they could just have somebody in the Navy that we can contact who that wouldn’t push us off.”

The Navy said it continues to work with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team. A Navy spokesperson said individuals with an existing contract with the Department of the Navy should call their Procuring Contracting Officer or Contracting Officer’s Representative.

For those without a Navy contract but believe they have a potential claim for damages, they should contact the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Emergency Family Assistance Center at (866) 525-6676. They will intake basic information and provide it to the Navy Claims Officer.