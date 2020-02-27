WATCH: Judge denies request for reduction in Lori Vallow’s bail, Vallow signs waiver of extradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A judge denied Lori Vallow’s request for a reduction in her $5 million bail. Vallow also waived extradition, setting the stage for her to be transported back to Idaho to face two felony charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

The Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD) arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow (a.k.a. Lori Daybell) of Idaho on Feb. 20 in relation to an investigation being conducted by the Rexburg Police Department into her missing children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. They have both been missing since September.

On Jan. 25, Kaua‘i police presented an Idaho order to Vallow to produce her children before authorities in Madison County. Vallow failed to comply.