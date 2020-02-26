Lori Vallow’s bail reduction hearing on Kauai Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Idaho mother of two missing children will be back in a Kauai court room on Wednesday.

Lori Vallow is fighting extradition to Idaho where she faces felony charges because she’s refusing to tell authorities where her kids are.

During her initial court appearance her lawyer asked that her $5 million bail be reduced to $10,000.

That request was denied by the judge.

Wednesday hearing is for a motion for reconsideration on the judge’s decision.

Prosecutors are against reducing Vallow’s bail.

Her extradition hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2.