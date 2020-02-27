Lori Vallow waives extradition, will face charges in Idaho

Lori Vallow is going back to Idaho without a court fight. Her attorney made the move after a judge denied Vallow’s request to reduce her $5 million bail.

Attorney Craig De Costa argued that the $5 million bail is excessive and blames it in part on the amount of media attention the case has attracted.

Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, was back in a Kauai courtroom in shackles and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. Her attorney told the judge that Vallow is not a flight risk, and the bail is excessive, considering the charges she faces.

“As I stated in my pleadings, I have never seen in 23 plus years, I have never seen a class B felony case where bail was set at over a million dollars,” said De Costa.

The judge denied the request to reduce the bail and her attorney then said that Vallow is waiving her right to fight extradition, so she has agreed to fight her criminal charges in Idaho.

That’s where Vallow will face two felony charges of desertion of a child. Her 7seven-year-old son, JJ Vallow and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September.

Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar says Vallow’s decision to waive extradition saves the county from bringing mainland witnesses here for another hearing.

“We are glad we will be able to avoid that stress on the family members and hopefully get her back to Idaho so she can face whatever she has to face back there,” said Kollar.

Kollar says it will probably take one to two weeks before Vallow is transported back to Idaho.