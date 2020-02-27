Lori Vallow to be sent back to Idaho

by: web staff

Lori Vallow is going back to Idaho without a court fight. Her attorney made the move after a judge denied Vallow’s request to reduce her 5 million dollar bail. 

Attorney Craig de Costa argued that Vallow, who also goes by the name of Lori Daybell, considers Hawaii home, so she is not a flight risk. 

Craig de Costa, Lori Vallow’s attorney: “Of all the states that Ms. Daybell has lived in over the past six years her longest residency has actually been in Hawaii.” 

Justin Kollar, Kauai prosecutor: “She has resided in numerous states in recent years, has had identifications from numerous states in recent years.” 

Back in Idaho, Vallow will face two felony charges of desertion of a child. Her seven-year-old son, JJ Vallow and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September.

