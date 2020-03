The mother of two missing children had a status hearing on Wednesday in a Kauai courtroom.

Lori Vallow is set to be extradited back to Idaho, where she’s wanted on a number of charges.

According to court records, Vallow will be picked-up sometime Wednesday afternoon or early evening by Idaho authority who are on island, and will be on a flight out of Kauai later Wednesday night.

Her 7-year-old son, and 17-year-old daughter have not been seen since September.