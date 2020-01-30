Lori Vallow has until Jan. 30 to produce her children to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Office

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Idaho couple found on Kauai have until January 30 to bring their children to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Office.

On Sunday, Kauai police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and townhome of Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell, but did not arrest them.

Vallow’s children have been missing since September and the couple has reportedly refused to say where they are.

“If they fail to produce the children in the court in Idaho on Thursday or there before Thursday, the judge there could issue a warrant for their arrests for either or both of the parents. And that would basically go into a nationwide database requesting extradition,” said Kauai County Prosecutor Justin Kollar. “We never had any indication that the kids were here or that they had traveled to Hawaii. I’ve been doing this for about 11 years and I haven’t seen a case like this one.”

Right now, authorities consider the couple to be persons of interest and not suspects.