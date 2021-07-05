Loosened restrictions to go in effect for trans-Pacific travelers, Kauai residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Thursday, July 8, trans-Pacific travelers will be able to bypass pre-travel testing and quarantine as long as they can prove they have been fully vaccinated within the US.

The new rule is the state’s latest step toward easing travel restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.

Fully vaccinated travelers will need to upload their vaccination card to the Hawaii Safe Travels website and bring a hard copy with them to show upon arrival.

July 8 will also bring change to Kauai as the island enters tier 5 of its reopening plan. The newest tier allows restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and permits gatherings of up to 75 people outdoors and 25 people indoors.

Once the state reaches 70% fully vaccinated, all restrictions on Kauai will be dropped.