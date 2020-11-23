Looking for ideas on how to celebrate the holidays safely? Here’s a list

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for ideas on how to safely celebrate the holidays this year? Here’s a list of businesses and organizations that are offering COVID-safe alternatives for you and your family.

Thanksgiving

Virtual Turkey Trot

The Honolulu Marathon Clinic and Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club are offering three virtual turkey trots to get you and your family moving after the big feast. The event will run from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

The Homeward Bound 5k fun run

The Institute for Human Services’ Homeward is hosting a 5k fun run Thanksgiving morning. The fun run will be held on November 26. While participants are allowed to choose the time and place, the run will need to be completed that day.

County of Maui 6,000 turkey Thanksgiving giveaway

Maui residents who have received assistance through the Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (HELP) program and have County issued vouchers are eligible to receive a box of frozen turkey and fixings. The Thanksgiving goodies can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot.

Donate shelf-safe food to those in need

The Maui Food Bank is urging community members to donate shelf-safe food items to help feed those in need this Thanksgiving. Participating merchants at Maui Mall will have donation bins located within their establishments for customers to drop off food.

Christmas and Winter Holidays

Zoom Aboard The Mighty Mo For A Virtual Visit With Santa Clause

The U.S.S. Missouri Memorial is offering a virtual 10-minute meet and great with Santa Clause, from the safety of your home. The virtual event benefits the USS Missouri Memorial Association’s efforts of sharing the Mighty Mo’s story and place in history.

Event dates are listed below: Saturday, Dec. 5

Saturday, Dec. 12

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Hawaii Food and Wine Festival: Holiday Culinary Series

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) announced it will partner with Foodland to bring three culinary experiences to the public. The event will run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 and offer a variety of mouth-watering dishes like the 4-course spirit-paired dinner at Et al. at Kahala Market and a homegrown brunch at Foodland’s Mahi’ai Table.

Waikiki Trolley Holiday Lights Tour

The Waikiki Trolley wants to take you on a Christmas adventure. The Christmas themed tour will begin at Victoria Ward Park and continue through downtown Honolulu to the City Lights at Honolulu Hale. Event organizers say participants will have a chance to enjoy festive holiday lights, marvel at the City’s 50-foot Christmas tree, visit Shaka Santa and enjoy Christmas stories from the comfort of an open-air double decker bus.

Christmas at Honolulu Hale

While the Honolulu light parade will not be taking place this year, the City is encouraging Oahu residents to participate in a Christmas drive-by at Honolulu Hale. The City says families can enjoy the large decorated Christmas tree and famous returnees like Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele. Families will also be able to take photos with the tree, but must be in groups no larger than five people.

Kamalani Academy’s Reindeer Dash Fun Run

Kamalani Academy is hosting a Reindeer Dash Fun Run. The school’s students and local community members are encouraged to participate. Funds raised from the event will go toward building a playground for the public charter school. The run will be held on Dec. 18.

City Mill Christmas Tree Sale

Need help getting into the holiday spirit? How about a tree? Various City Mill’s across the state have began their Christmas Tree sales.

Tajiri’s Christmas Tree Sale

The Tajiri family is hosting a drive-through tree sale. Flocked trees are currently available on a first-come, first-served basis. Green Tree Sales will start on Nov. 24.