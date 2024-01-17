HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our focus for Wednesday, Jan. 17 is finding the right job at the right company.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The most recent data show Hawaiʻi’s unemployment rate is 2.9%.

Some quick math, including the unemployment rate and the number of people in the labor force, there are close to 20,000 people looking for work right now in the state.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Dale Dixon with Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about finding a trustworthy company for which to work.