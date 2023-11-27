HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Cyber Monday deals also mean big cyber scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, online scammers most often use third-party links to send shoppers to fake websites, which look exactly like original brands.

“They appeal to our sense of wanting a good deal or trying to find that hard-to-find item,” stated BBB Communications Manager Roseann Freitas. “So being aware that they’re going to target our emotions, take your emotions out of that purchasing equation and make sure you’re thinking rationally.”

Before you pay, make sure you’re purchasing from a secure website by checking to see if the URL link starts with “https.” Secure websites will better protect your personal information.

BBB said to make sure you do a thorough background check to verify legitimate businesses.

“Just make sure you know who you’re shopping with. Do you know this company? Do you know their background? Have you done any additional searching?” stated Freitas.

When you’re waiting for deliveries, the U.S. Postal Inspector encourages always having a safe place for your parcels.

“Postal inspectors have made about 600 arrests for mail theft and robberies since May of this year,” said U.S. Postal Inspector, Matthew Norfleet. “About 100 of those are for robberies of carriers while they’re on their routes…That number is for all the United States.”

Norfleet added mail theft is not a crime worth the heavy consequences. Depending on criminal history, a mail thief could get up to five years in prison for a single count, according to Norfleet.

“It is not a crime that smart people do. It’s a crime of opportunity. There are people looking for you. And the Postal Service has put a lot of resources into helping to catch people who do that,” said Norfleet.

Just remember, if a discount sounds too good to be true… it probably is, per BBB. If you can’t be home to receive your package, have your mail rerouted or held at the post office.