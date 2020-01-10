Longtime local restaurant, Willows, to be revived

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime local restaurant, that closed for good, is coming back.

The Willows is being revived by the owners of the restaurant, Da Spot.

It’ll be called The Willows at Moiliili.

The new owners say they wanted to bring back the historic significance of the restaurant, where families can once again enjoy their Sunday brunches.

“It was really important to bring back the nostalgic feeling that only Willows know. Willows is a household name. Everybody knew they could come here and always feel good. The food was always great,” said The Willows at Moiliili Director of Operations Puka Asing. “We hope that we can take another 70 years or maybe another 100 years to bring a place where family and community can come together.”

An opening date has not been set yet, but the new owners hope to open sometime next month.