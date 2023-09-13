HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian music series that has a 15-year history in Lahaina will move to UH Maui College for this special edition.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian Music Series is held on the last Thursday of every month and this month’s edition is one that the organizers hope will help to keep Lahaina traditions alive.

“LRF wholeheartedly hopes that an evening of uplifting Hawaiian music and sense of togetherness, will bring a moment of relief, hopefulness and lightheartedness to our grieving community’s hearts,” the Lahaina Restoration Foundation said in a news release.

This special edition features Maui-born musician, Logan Kalawaiʻa. The 21-year-old grew up surrounded by talented musicians in his dad and uncles. Kalawaiʻa has been playing professionally for the past few years and looks forward to continuing to share his talent and passion across the islands.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 on the great lawn of UH Maui College.

The concert and parking is free but audience members will need to bring blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs.

More information can be found on Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s website.