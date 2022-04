HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele said “Johnny loved to tell stories of Hawaii, its people and places through his unique style of song and dance.”

The congressman released a statement about the death of longtime kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho on Sunday.

“For decades, he and his Hālau O Ka Ua Kani Lehua graced the Merrie Monarch stage with creativity and memorable performances. Maria and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his ‘ohana and loved ones.,” said Kahele.