Longtime businesses, customers say Aloha to Ke’eaumoku; ‘We’re super, super sad’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several businesses will have to say Aloha to a unique Oahu neighborhood that they have called home for many years.

In February, Ke’eaumoku will enter a transformation into what some have called a ‘new Kaka’ako’ with condominiums and hotel developments coming.

On Monday, Jan. 31, many businesses in Ke’eaumoku will shut off their lights.

“Tomorrow. Tomorrow shut off all the electricity. Electricity. Everything can not run. Today is the last day,” said Yonok Moriyama, owner of the Don E Don restaurant.

The mom-and-pop shops and business at the Ke’eaumoku International Village will close Monday and will soon be replaced by The Park on Ke’eaumoku, which is a condominium project that will start construction sometime in 2022.

Customers came down from as far as Waikele to visit their favorite restaurants one last time.

“We’re super, super sad. We used to live in town, so we would come here a lot. So, it’s kind of sad to see this place close.” Shelley Shiroma, a customer at Ireh Restaurant

Ke’eaumoku has a unique feel and flavor that included many Korean restaurants and grocery stores.

“I have never been to Korea, but I think I feel like it would be how it would feel like,” added Christian Shiroma, a customer at Ireh Restaurant.

Some businesses that survived the COVID pandemic are now being taken under by redevelopment. Moriyama and many others in the area said they are working hard to find a new location.

“Last year, took over January. February, two months I run. March, corona. So, whole year I suffering. Whole year, real bad. Now, pick up the business. Now, we got to shut down,” explained Moriyama. “We are going to find a place. All my customers like it. They really like the soonest open.”

The Grace Good Samaritan Church held its last service on Sunday, Jan. 30, and it is finding a new home through another church.

Additionally, longtime tenant, Sorabol, previously told KHON2 that it is close to signing a lease at a new location. Other businesses, like Asahi Grill, continue their search for a new home.

The Park on Ke’eaumoku is currently selling units between $600,000 and $1.3 million.