Longs Drugs extends HealthHUB services to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longs Drugs and its parent company CVS Health held a community grand opening ceremony and blessing on Wednesday to debut HealthHUB, a new store format that promises easier and more affordable access to individual health care needs.

CVS says the new format will feature a broader range of connected health care services to help patients better manage chronic conditions.

HealthHUB will also extend more products and services that focus on overall health and wellness and offer personalized care that can be accessed virtually and at participating Longs Drugs stores.

The following stores are currently offering HealthHUB:

Longs Drugs, 45 480 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744

Longs Drugs, 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea, HI 96701

Longs Drugs, 925 California Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Hawaii and communities across the country, many Americans have delayed visiting a doctor for routine care, a decision that can have serious, long-term consequences,” said Scott Sutton, Region Director for Longs Drugs in Hawaii. “The addition of HealthHUBs across the state means the community now has convenient locations for health and wellness checks, immunizations, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, screening for chronic conditions, and much more.”

The HealthHUB locations inside Longs Drugs feature an on-site Care Concierge team focused on customer engagement, including educating customers about new service offerings, helping them navigate in-store services and connecting them to a team of health care providers.

Among the key features incorporated in a HealthHUB include:

Education and counseling for patients with chronic conditions, helping to create personalized plans that enable better health outcomes and reduces medical costs.

Pharmacist-led diabetes counseling and smart device coaching for select blood glucose monitors.

Smoking cessation plans for patients and caregivers to help patients quit smoking.

Continued convenient access to services for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as immunizations, wellness and health checks.

Screening, treatment and monitoring for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

End-to-end sleep apnea solution, including sleep assessment by an independent third-party provider.

Suite of services to help manage common health conditions for young adults.

Phlebotomy services in conjunction with a MinuteClinic visit.

The company also committed to a second-year of funding with a $25,000 grant to Aloha United Way in support of Hawaii’s efforts to meet the health needs of Oahu’s homeless population.

