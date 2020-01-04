Long lines plague city refuse centers

Oahu residents are losing their patience from the long lines at the city refuse centers. Many of them are waiting up to two hours to get rid of their trash.

Despite the long wait, the city says there are no operational problems. And this is normal for this time of the year.

Residents say long lines have been constant at the city convenience centers on central and west Oahu. At the Waipahu facility there was a line of about 40 vehicles that stretched toward Farrington Highway.

“How long for you now?” asked KHON2.

“About an hour and a half, ridiculous!” said Robert Macadamia.

That wasn’t the worst of it. Others waited for two hours, and that’s after they were turned away from another refuse center.

“We tried to go yesterday to Wahiawa and it was closed too because the containers were full. So I figured this morning it would be good but it still was closed, so I guess they didn’t empty those bins over there. So everybody’s probably coming here,” said Leah Hokushin.

Another resident says she and her husband went four times in less than two weeks, spending a total of eight hours in line. They called the different sites and the phones were either busy or no one answered. So they called the city and got a hold of the supervisor.

“The supervisor said that he was short a few drivers and that there was also a problem with the H Power Plant. So the suggestion that he gave us was just to hang on to our things until the later part of January,” said Diane Yoshimura.

The city says there’s no shortage of drivers and the H Power plant is taking in all of the waste.

In a statement, the city says, “City Convenience Centers receive both heavy traffic and volume from Thanksgiving to February. These facilities usually receive just over 150 cars and 32.5 tons of waste daily. What we’re currently handling is 3-4 times those figures at these centers. We ask the public’s patience as we are working hard to move the waste and reduce wait times.”

As to why the Wahiawa site was closed, a spokesman says all convenience centers close when the bins are full, and reopen when empty bins arrive.