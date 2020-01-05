Long lines fronting Cafe Maharani as customers order 20th anniversary $1.99 plate special

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The line was long outside of Cafe Maharani on South King Street on Sunday.

The restaurant offered $1.99 plates in honor of its 20th anniversary.

KHON2 previously reported it was established by two brothers and two sisters, who use their mom’s recipes as inspiration for their dishes.

They make dishes like kebabs, homemade Indian bread, chicken, lamb and seafood specials, as well as vegetarian plates.

“Maharani” translates to “queen.”

The family said that their mother was the queen of their hearts, which is why the restaurant bears the name to continue her legacy.