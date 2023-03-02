HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 27th Honolulu Festival makes its return after three years on March 10 with this year’s theme being ‘connect with aloha, forward to the new future’.

John DeFries, Hawaii Tourism Authority President, said, “The visitor is looking for cultural experiences; the community will settle for nothing less. And, so, the festival represents the best of both; and that’s why we’re so excited about it coming back.”

This long-awaited Festival will kick off with educational school tours where students will be able to learn about the different cultures and sustainability.

“We will have invited school students to join us in sort of like a backstage tour of all the performances and the cultural events; and at the same time, we will invite them to join in the Genki ball tossing project to the Ala Wai canal so that they will be able to learn how the sustainability works.” Said Ted Kubo, Honolulu Festival Foundation President & CEO.

The community will be able to enjoy performances and activities at the Honolulu Convention Center and Ala Moana Center and a parade in Waikiki.

Kubo mentioned there will be something added to the festival this year. The new event will be a Sake and Food Festival “which brings various sake from different regions from Japan. It’s not just a tasting event, but it provides the story on how it was made and the history of each sake brewery.” Said Ted Kubo.

The festival will end with the memorable Nagaoka fireworks show.

27th Honolulu Festival Schedule:

March 10:

9 a.m. -1 p.m. Educational School Tours

12 p.m. -1:30 p.m. Governor’s Luncheon Reception

7 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Friendship Gala

March 11:

10 a.m. – 5:05 p.m. Japanese Film Festival

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sake & Food Fest

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kyushu Food Fair

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Craft Fair / Ennichi Corner / Food Corner

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Maui Mikoshi (Exhibit Only)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stage Performances

12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Bon Dance

2 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Bon Dance

4:15 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. Aloha Dance Convention 2023：Dance Summit

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hitomi Shimatani Official Ambassador Inauguration Mini-Live

March 12:

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. JTB Travel and Culture Seminar in Hawai’i

10 a.m. – 2:17 p.m. Japanese Film Festival

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sake & Food Fest

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kyushu Food Fair

10 p.m. – 3 p.m. Craft Fair / Ennichi Corner / Food Corner

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Maui Mikoshi (Exhibit Only)

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stage Performances

12:20 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. Bon Dance

