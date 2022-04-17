KAILUA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — There was an Easter Egg Hunt at the Lokahi Kailua Market on Sunday, April 17.

Families spent the day shopping, eating, listening to music and doing crafts with their children.

Proceeds from the Easter Egg Hunt went to the KidzArt Windward program that supports keiki who would otherwise not be able to afford participating in the KidsArt Windward program.

The market is free and happens every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 340 Uluniu St.

Lokahi Kailua Market’s mission is to strengthen the communities of Hawai’i one market at a time.