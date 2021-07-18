Lokahi Kailua Market holds back-to-school drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new school year is just a few weeks away and many students are in need of basic school supplies.

A back-to-school donation drive was held at the Lōkahi Kailua Market Sunday morning. The Farmers Market teamed up with Family Programs Hawaii to encourage community members to bring highly-requested items such as backpacks, notebooks, cleaning supplies and even bedding or household items.

Organizers say another donation drive will be held on July 25 at 25 Maluniu Avenue (next to Cinnamon’s). All donations will be given to foster kids in Family Programs Hawaii.

If you are interested in donating, consider bringing these: