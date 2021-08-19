Lockdown lifted at Oahu prison after inmate sets ‘small fire’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A temporary lockdown was lifted at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu after officials extinguished a small fire that was set by an inmate on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, an HCF inmate “set a small fire in a housing unit common area that was quickly extinguished “
No damage or injuries were reported, DPS officials said, and the inmate who started the fire has been taken to a medical unit for evaluation.
Criminal and administrative charges are expected to be levied against the inmate, according to the DPS.