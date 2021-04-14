Lockdown lifted at Kaʻaʻawa Elementary after report of possibly armed man in the area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaʻaʻawa Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown on Wednesday, April 14, after Honolulu police received a report of a possibly armed man near the school.

School officials confirmed the report was received shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and the lockdown was lifted as of 11 a.m.

Police confirmed the man was identified and say no weapon was recovered.

No arrests were made as a result of the incident, according to Honolulu police.