HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easter is just around the corner, and if you’re still needing to take family photos with the Easter Bunny, here are some locations.

You can bring the keiki to Ka Makana Ali‘i for photos with the Easter Bunny now through Saturday, April 16. Visit the Easter Bunny in his new house in the Macy’s wing across from Kids City. Photo packages start at $30 for an Easter Bunny photo USB with copyright release (3-5 different images).

If you want to skip the line, you can book an appointment online at www.kamakanaalii.com/events.

Wai Makai Center Court at the Pearlridge Center is also offering Easter Bunny photos. They encourage people to hop on down and bring some joy and ‘hoppiness’ by taking a springtime photo with the Easter Bunny.

Their photo packages start at $25. For more information or to book your photo reservation, click here.

You can also head to Kahala Mall to take your springtime photos with the Easter Bunny, located in the Spring Garden near Macy’s. Their packages start at $30. Organizers recommend setting up an appointment in advance to avoid long wait times.

With a purchase of a package, you could receive a California Pizza Kitchen “Kids Eat Free” coupon AND “FREE Kids’ Combo” from The Counter Custom Burgers (while supplies last). To book an appointment or to look at the different packages, click here.