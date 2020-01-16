Locals working to help those devastated by volcano eruption in Philippines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A landscape of gray now covers Batangas province near the Taal volcano.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes after the Taal volcano eruption left ashes on their houses and on the roads.

However, help from Hawaii may soon be on the way. Groups and businesses say they are working to raise money and gather supplies to send to those who have been impacted.

Constancio Paranal with the Japan-America Institute of Management Science, which does outreach for Asian countries in need, said he’s working on gathering needed supplies and any donations.

“A lot of evacuees are obviously looking for facemasks and also for maybe clothing,” said Paranal.

“I was born and raised in the Pgillipines and I came here to Hawaii with the thought in mind that I really want to be able to support the filipino community here in Hawaii but also at the same time be able to support the Filipino community back home,” said Paranal.

UMAC Hawaii, one of the major shipping companies people use to send items to the Philippines, is also joining in the relief effort.

It is planning to offer customers free shipping to Batangas province, the area hardest hit.

“Our little own small way of trying to help out,” said Rouel Cabotage, UMAC Hawaii Owner. “Our help here would be the long time effect, like they are affected, their livelihood. And so their relatives here or friends might want to send them support in terms of canned goods, clothing over the next few months.”

Cabotage said it’s still working on setting a date for when free shipping will start.

The Philippine Consulate here also said it is working with the Philippines government to find out what more can be done to help the volcano victims.